Nike reveals new Neymar Jr Mercurial Vapor Speed Freak

The Nike Neymar Jr Mercurial Vapor Speed Freak boot. — Picture courtesy of Nike

NEW YORK, Aug 27 — Nike has unveiled a new special-edition design of its Mercurial football boot, inspired by the dribbling skills and speed of football star Neymar Jr.

The Neymar Jr Mercurial Vapor Speed Freak also takes its cues from the player’s love of motorsports, another way he expresses his love of speed; it features an auto-racing design with a metallic silver upper and a red and black chequered flag design.

The player’s number 10, which he wears with the Brazilian national team, can be found on the heel, along with Nike logos, graphics from past boot designs, and some of Neymar Jr’s personal mantras including “Sonho Dourado”, “Alegria”, “IV”, and “Shhh”.

The boot will be available August 29 on nike.com. — AFP-Relaxnews