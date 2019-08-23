H&M strengthens its online presence in India

H&M has teamed up with online retailer Myntra to strengthen its presence India. ― Screenshot via Instagram

MUMBAI, Aug 23 ― H&M is further investing in India, in partnership with the country's biggest e-commerce platform and some of its budding Bollywood stars.

The Swedish fast fashion giant has teamed up with online retailer Myntra to strengthen its presence in the region.

In celebration of the collaboration, the duo has launched a campaign featuring Bollywood actors Harshvardhan Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Amyra Dastur, and Aditya Seal. The stars are photographed modelling some of the 15,000 pieces that will be available on the Myntra H&M store.

“We see huge potential in India and look forward to making our brand available to new customers across the country,” said Janne Einola, Country Manager, H&M India, in a statement. “Myntra will be an excellent complement to H&M's existing physical and digital stores in India.”

Offerings available on the new Myntara store will span womenswear and menswear, as well as styles for teenagers and children. Special collections, including the brand's recent series with designer Richard Allan, also feature as part of the product assortment.

H&M has been focusing on increasing its presence in India ever since it opened its first store in the country back in 2015. It now counts 42 physical boutiques across the nation, and launched its online store for shoppers in India back in 2018. ― AFP-Relaxnews