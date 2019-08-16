Smoke in style: Newly-opened Cigar Bar in KL offers enthusiasts height of extravagance

Cigar Bar walk-in humidor houses variety of premium Cuban and non-Cuban selections. — Picture courtesy of Cigar Bar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Cigar lounges exude a mystifying class of luxury.

Often they are venues that host high profile businessmen and executives who know the true pleasures of puffing an authentic Cuban over a glass of fine whisky.

If you’re in search of such a venue to simply sink into a plush comfortable sofa and puff the evening away, the newly-opened Cigar Bar right smack in the Kuala Lumpur city centre may just be the place.

Located at Naza Tower Platinum Park along Persiaran KLCC, the Cigar Bar is built with the connoisseur in mind.

Whether you’re looking for some quiet time to yourself or after hours conversations with your friends, its extensive menu of premium cigars as well as wide range of spirits and wines will fulfil all your leisure needs.

The bar is designed with fresh continental European style and offer a private surrounding. — Picture courtesy of Cigar Bar

Sophisticated and trendy, the bar is designed with a fresh continental European style that also has a warm and simple, almost Japanese mood in certain aspects of its aesthetic to offer patrons a private and exclusive surrounding for the enjoyment of their indulgence.

It is also equipped with a walk-in humidor that stocks a well curated selection of Cuban and non-Cuban offerings, including Cohiba, Partagas, Romeo Y Julieta and Quai d’Orsay.

But the journey of the connoisseur is never complete without a great cigar and whisky pairing for an extravagant experience.

To help its customers indulge in the ultimate pairing experience, the bar’s co-founder and director Jay Walia said he has spent the past few years to work on a curated pairing menu called the “Cigar Bar Selects” to suit everyone with different preferences.

Each curated pairing option comes with a cigar, 30ml dram of whisky or rum, dark chocolate and French sea salt. — Picture courtesy of Cigar Bar

“The curated pairing experience is unique to us and is something that we have been working on for a few years,” he said.

“It is a sensory experience that applies a self-developed methodology to pairing and tasting, which not only matches flavours but heightens and elevates the overall experience of each one of its separate components.”

The bar currently offers six curated pairing experiences with prices ranging from RM55 to RM130.

Each option includes a cigar, 30ml dram of whisky or rum, dark chocolate and French sea salt.

Cigar Bar also offers wide range of quality spirits and wines. — Picture courtesy of Cigar Bar

Jay said the pairing was carefully curated to offer their customers an exceptional experience at an affordable rate.

The pairing menu will be updated monthly with new offerings for both smokers and non-smokers.

Apart from that, the bar also caters to crafting a customised experience for individuals and groups based on their personal preferences and needs.

“Tell us what flavours you enjoy or what you’re in the mood for and we’d curated an experience for you from scratch,” said Jay.