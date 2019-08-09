Ariana Grande reveals drop date for her 'Thank U, Next' perfume

Ariana Grande announces the release date for her 'Thank U, Next' perfume via her Instagram feed. — Courtesy of Instagram:@arianagrande via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Popstar Ariana Grande has unveiled a release date for her latest fragrance venture, announcing that the scent — dubbed “Thank U” — will be available for purchase from next weekend.

Revealing the information via Instagram, the singer posted a photo of herself wearing a high ponytail, pink bra top and holding a bottle of the perfume with a caption which reads: “coming to @ultabeauty august 18th,” followed by the hashtag #ThankUNext.

Having initially announced the impending launch of the perfume on her social media feeds back in May, Grande described the scent as smelling “divine” and told fans: “i can't wait for u to see/smell her. she's like ‘ari' if she went to the beach one time.”

Titled after her hit breakup song Thank U, Next, the bottle for the fragrance has been fashioned accordingly and features a pink glass container inside a white broken heart.

“Thank U” will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty alongside Grande's previously released perfumes: “Ari,” “Cloud,” “Moonlight,” “Frankie” and “Sweet Like Candy.” — AFP-Relaxnews