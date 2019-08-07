Amsterdam Fashion Week announces initial line-up for its upcoming September edition

Amsterdam Fashion Week will take place in the city from September 5-7, 2019. ― Istock.com/AFP pic

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 ― Amsterdam Fashion Week has announced the first names on its show programme for the upcoming September edition, as the event prepares for its third edition in the city.

Set to open on Thursday, September 5, the week will kick off with an exclusive runway presentation from Ronald van der Kemp in the Moco Museum, with various shows to take place throughout the fashion heart of Amsterdam ― the Museum Quarter ― up until September 7.

According to the schedule currently available via the official event website ― www.amsterdamfashionweek ― the Friday (September 6) will see shows by Ferry Schiffelers (winner of the graduates Lichting show prize 2018), Ninamounah and Lichting 2019 in the Nieuwe Kerk, in addition to a performance by Aron van Groos (winner Kunstbende 2018); with NATAN to present its latest collection in Capital C on the Saturday (September 8).

That same day there will also be a show of Lizzy van der Ligts' latest Le Cafe Noir Studio collection supported by Holland Casino, as well as a pop-up by a successful designer duo, further details of which are yet-to-be-announced.

Complementing the catwalks, Amsterdam Fashion Week will also organise a series of AFW Talks which are accessible to consumers, following the successful AFW Talks of the March edition.

The full programme for Amsterdam Fashion Week is set to be announced in mid-August. ― AFP-Relaxnews