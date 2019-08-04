Luring more tourists from China with a taste of delightful Malaysian food

File photo of nasi minyak served at a mosque. Director of Tourism Malaysia in China Zalizam Zakaria said the uniqueness and wide variety of Malaysian food was one of the key attractions for tourists from China. — Foto Bernama

BEIJING, Aug 4 — Promoting an array of Malaysian food in China is among the efforts taken to attract more tourists from the world’s most populous nation to visit Malaysia.

Director of Tourism Malaysia in China, Zalizam Zakaria said the uniqueness and wide variety of Malaysian food was one of the key attractions for tourists from China.

“It’s proven that the Chinese, especially from Beijing, love Malaysian food. This is based on a survey done by us. Besides the interesting tourist spots in Malaysia, the uniqueness of Malaysian food with a myriad of flavours is a major draw for them,” he told Bernama, here, today.

Going on here now is the Malaysia Food Campaign with satay, laksa peranakan, nasi minyak and durian goreng among the more than 30 delights served throughout the one-week campaign.

This campaign which ends next Thursday is part of the efforts by Hyatt Regency Beijing in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia and the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (Maycham), to enliven the Visit Malaysian Year 2020 (VMY2020) promotional campaign.

“Clearly, Malaysian food has its own attraction. Hence, to get the real taste of Malaysian food, we have brought in two chefs from Kuala Lumpur for people here to enjoy the authentic taste of the dishes served,” said Zalizam.

Hopefully, this effort could help achieve the target of drawing at least three million tourists from China to Malaysia each year, he added.

VMY2020 targets 30 million international tourist arrivals by focusing on eco-tourism, arts and culture. — Bernama