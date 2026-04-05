MELAKA, April 5 — The Melaka Water Regulatory Authority (BKSA) under the Chief Minister’s Department has denied claims of water rationing in the state, as circulated on social media.

In a statement today, BKSA said water supply remains under control, although prolonged hot weather and reduced rainfall in recent weeks have slightly affected raw water levels.

The state government, through BKSA and Syarikat Air Melaka Bhd (SAMB), is implementing various measures to ensure sufficient and stable supply, including optimising operations at water treatment plants, utilising existing ponds and lakes, and enhancing continuous monitoring of raw water sources.

Efforts are also being intensified to reduce water losses through leak control and improvements to the distribution system.

BKSA said the state government remains committed to ensuring these measures are implemented continuously to safeguard water supply.

The public has been urged to use water prudently and avoid wastage, with consumers advised to obtain information only from official state government channels and refrain from spreading unverified information. — Bernama