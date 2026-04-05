KOTA BHARU, April 5 — Exposure to level one hot weather for a long period of time can be detrimental to health, especially for high-risk groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly and chronic patients.

Kelantan state health director, Datuk Dr Mohd Azman Yacob said that since early March until now, Kelantan has still been experiencing level one hot weather and residents are advised to take precautions by avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours around 11 am to 4 pm.

“So far, four districts in Kelantan have recorded level one hot weather status (precaution) with temperatures of 35° to 37° Celsius for three consecutive days, namely Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Machang.

“However, we have not received any reports of cases of heat-related illnesses. However, the public should seek immediate treatment at a health facility if they experience symptoms of illness due to hot weather, whether mild symptoms or a history of exposure to hot weather,” he said.

He told reporters after the Opening Ceremony of the Cakna Ubat Mabrur Haji Programme, here today, which was officiated by Health deputy director-general (pharmaceutical services) Dr Azuana Ramli.

He said among the symptoms of illness due to extreme hot weather are headaches, fatigue, lack of concentration, dizziness, muscle weakness or cramps and nausea, and in extreme cases it can lead to dehydration, confusion and unconsciousness or coma (heat stroke).

“If you are planning outdoor activities or going on holiday during hot weather, you need to take preventive measures including planning activities by avoiding the peak of hot weather, drinking enough plain water, wearing loose clothing that does not absorb heat, as well as using personal protective equipment such as an umbrella or hat.

“Meanwhile, for individuals who need to carry out field work, it should be carried out early in the morning and completed before 11 am and we recommend that school management can avoid or postpone activities outside of class for students,” he said.

Commenting on the programme, Dr Mohd Azman said the initiative proves that pharmacy services are no longer concentrated solely at the dispensary counter but also play a role as an agent of education, prevention and community well-being in the field.

“This initiative is believed to be able to improve the health level of pilgrims and compliance with medication intake in the Holy Land and has the potential to be a reference model to be expanded to the national level,” he said. — Bernama