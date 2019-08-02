RM30 million up for grabs this weekend for Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot

RM30 million will be up for grabs this weekend for Malaysians who fancy their chances at Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 2 — After months of snowballing, a whopping sum of RM30 million will be up for grabs this weekend in the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot.

Should the 1+3D jackpot 1 prize money exceed RM30 million without any winner, the excess amount will be added to Jackpot 2 prize, instantly elevating it into a sum greater than RM10 million.

The feature known as Jackpot Cascading kicks in when a particular jackpot prize exceeds RM30 million and if it is not won, any amount exceeding RM20 million will fall into the amount of Jackpot 2.

With 60 possible winning combinations, the 1+3D Jackpot 2 makes it easier for customers to win millions.

Da Ma Cai spokesperson said the System Bet is available for customers who wish to play more than two 4-digit numbers, to increase their chances of winning the jackpot with more pairing combinations.

“Alternatively, customers could also opt to play the Da Ma Cai House Share System Bet (HSSB) that allows them to buy a share of a System Bet.

“The types of HSSB options range from HSSB4 to HSSB150, which allows customers to play more numbers at a fraction of the price,” he added.

The highest 1+3D Jackpot drawn by Da Ma Cai was a record-breaking RM30,206,192 in December 2013.

Da Ma Cai is a brand of Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn. Bhd (PMP), Malaysia’s authorised numbers forecast operator.

Annually, the operator actively supports various causes in areas of education, social welfare and public health.

Following the acquisition of PMP by Jana Pendidikan Malaysia Sdn Bhd (JPM), all of PMP’s net dividends that JPM receives will be channelled to not-for-profit organisation, The Community Chest.

With this structure, Da Ma Cai has effectively been transformed from a for-profit organization into a social business, providing long term donations to The Community Chest for the benefit of the Malaysian community.