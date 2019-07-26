St Ives brings the great outdoors to US cities with new beauty bus (VIDEO)

St Ives unveils its #NatureReset bus, heading to several US cities this summer. — Picture courtesy of St Ives via AFP

NEW YORK, July 26 — Skincare brand St Ives is bringing the great outdoors to the inner cities of the US this summer, in partnership with National Geographic.

The Unilever-owned beauty brand has launched “#NatureReset,” a campaign aiming to raise awareness about the beneficial and stress-relieving aspects of spending time in nature.

In a bid to counter the fact that the average American spends approximately 90 per cent of their time indoors, the brand has come up with a double-decker #NatureReset bus that will be driving across the country this summer, stopping off in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Columbus, Ohio.

The bus, which will feature nature-scapes inspired by the ingredients in the brand's new face mists, will offer the public the chance to get a “boost of happy” in just 15 minutes.

St Ives is also encouraging people to immerse themselves in nature. The brand has teamed up with National Geographic on a contest offering participants the chance to win a photo expedition for two to Yellowstone National Park.

Entrants simply need to upload a photo of themselves spending time in nature to Instagram from now through August 31 for a chance to win.

“Since inception, St Ives has been a brand whose heritage is rooted in nature,” said Sarah Irby, director of US Face Care & Incubation at Unilever, in a statement.

“Now, with #NatureReset, we are able to bring our brand purpose and commitment to nature to the next level and drive a greater appreciation for nature as well as create impactful, positive change to people's daily wellness routines.”

The campaign was created on the back of research conducted by St Ives, which found that 94 per cent of young women feel calmer after spending time in nature, but 76 per cent wish they spent more time outside.

For more information on the campaign and expedition contest, see www.StIves.com/NatureReset. — AFP-Relaxnews