Will Smith lands first big fashion campaign with Moncler

A screengrab from Moncler’s Instagram featuring Will Smith.

MILAN, July 24 — Will Smith has landed his first major fashion campaign for Moncler.

The Hollywood star has stepped in front of the camera for the luxury brand’s new campaign, “Genius Is Born Crazy”, with the label announcing the news via Instagram, following days of teasing.

“As an actor, producer and musician, Will’s creative vision and commitment are a testament to the fact that #GENIUSISBORNCRAZY,” the brand’s social media statement read, posted alongside an image of the star appearing to levitate under a lightbulb.

Smith shed some light on the process that led to the contract on his own Instagram account, informing his 35 million followers: “When I got the call from @Moncler that they wanted me to be THE FACE of a FASHION campaign I was like... “These jokaz must be CRAZY.” I’ve always dug their gear. So I listened to their ideas. Then I was like... “That might be GENIUS.” I started pondering the Relationship between Crazy & Genius and I got more & more intrigued. Real Dreamers ALWAYS get called Crazy! I started to wonder... “Are Geniuses born Crazy?! Or can we all get some? :-)”

Moncler has posted a series of video clips to Instagram Stories, in which Smith discusses the concept of “genius” and confesses that one of his own secret talents is being able to catch a grape from 100 yards. “You could shoot it out of a gun and I would catch it in my mouth,” he jokes.

According to WWD, the “Levitating” shots form the first of a trio of “Genius Is Born Crazy” campaign stories. “It’s an honour to have Will Smith, in his first advertising fashion campaign, embracing our “crazy’ idea to celebrate the genius hidden within everyone,” Moncler chief executive officer Remo Ruffini told the publication.

Smith is not the first big star to work with Moncler — last year, the label rolled out a Fall/Winter 2018/19 fashion campaign featuring 19 stars, including the actress Millie Bobby Brown, Star Wars actor John Boyega, Chinese actress Crystal Zhang and 70-year-old Canadian model Maye Musk. — AFP-Relaxnews