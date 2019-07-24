Malay Mail

Nigerian couple’s ‘PhD' wedding invite gets laughs and groans on Twitter

Published 1 hour ago on 24 July 2019

BY TAN MEI ZI

The groom’s brother shared an image of the invitation on Twitter where it has gotten more than 900 retweets and 1,400 likes so far. — Picture via Twitter/TheMrAhmeed
PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event, so why settle for a generic invitation when you can have a truly unique one instead?

That was certainly one Nigerian couple’s line of thought when they were brainstorming ideas for their wedding invites.

Nurudeen Onomhoale Ahmed and Hassanah Mustapha Muhammed decided to base their invitation designs on a research paper, complete with figures, tables, and even a bibliography for authenticity.

An image of the invite was shared on Twitter by the groom’s brother, who added that his sibling is a PhD holder and works as a geologist.

The invitation starts out with an “abstract” defining the nikah or Islamic wedding ceremony, before moving on to an “introduction” with verses from the Quran and lyrics from Aladdin’s A Whole New World (perhaps the newlyweds are fans of the Disney film?).

Guests are then given a detailed map of the wedding location, held in Auchi in Nigeria’s Edo State, along with some fun facts about the city plucked from Wikipedia.

The invite ends with a “conclusion” bearing a sweet message from the couple to their guests.

 

 

“With new dreams (and) new hopes to achieve new horizons and trusting someone without (a) magic carpet ride.

“We are stepping into a new beginning of married life. Thank you for your encouragement, friendship, support, love, and doa (prayer),” read the invite.

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the quirky idea, with some cracking up at the clever design while others groaned at its wordy nature.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://twitter.com/maverickMaM/status/1151513679973818368

