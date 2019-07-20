Sleep in a replica spaceship for US$11 with Airbnb's moon landing anniversary deal

Airbnb's UFO Futuro Styled Flying Saucer in Redberth, UK. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 20 ― Stargazers and astronomy buffs have the chance to book an out-of-this-world sleep experience in a replica spaceship and flying saucer for just US$11 (RM45.22) this weekend.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Airbnb has partnered with five hosts who offer space-inspired lodgings in the US, UK and New Zealand for just US$11 a night.

Among the listings is a replica spaceship modeled after the original Apollo 11 set against the backdrop of Mount Cook in Pukaki, New Zealand. Built from scratch, the “spaceship” features a skylight so guests can fall asleep while gazing at the stars.

Then there's the UFO Futuro Styled Flying Saucer, a retro, saucer-like unit parked in Redberth, UK, which sleeps four people, and the Airship, a sustainable, aluminum pod set in a remote, secluded part of Scotland.

The special US$11 deal will be available for bookings on July 20, from 8am to 9am ET, for a selection of dates from August to November. ― AFP-Relaxnews