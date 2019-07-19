Singaporean low-cost airline Scoot moves to Changi Airport's Terminal 1 from Oct 22

The move is meant to facilitate Scoot’s expansion plans for the future. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 19 — Scoot will operate from Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 starting from October this year, taking its customers closer to Jewel and giving them access to the terminal’s expanded self-service facilities.

The budget carrier currently operates from Terminal 2, and the move seeks to facilitate the airline’s growth over the next few years, Scoot said in a joint press release with Changi Airport Group (CAG) yesterday.

“Since April 2019, Scoot has launched eight new destinations in China, India, Laos and Malaysia, as part of expansion plans for the future, and is on track to launch nine more new routes by end of 2020,” the press release stated.

Scoot chief executive officer Mr Lee Lik Hsin said: “Every touchpoint of our customers’ travel journey matters to us, and we strive to provide our growing customer base with enhanced efficiency from the moment they arrive at the airport.

“With the move, we hope to encourage more customers to use the expanded self-service facilities, to enjoy a quicker and more seamless check-in process.”

Changi Airport has undertaken upgrading works in T1 over the past five years to expand the passenger handling capacity, with the departure hall featuring automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop machines.

The arrival hall is integrated with Level 1 of Jewel. Two baggage claim belts have also been added on top of the eight, of which two have been lengthened.

“CAG works closely with our airline partners to ensure that they have sufficient space to grow at Changi, and that their passengers are well served,” said Mr Jayson Goh, managing director of airport operations management at CAG.

“Hence we regularly conduct reviews on the allocation of airlines across our four terminals, to ensure that the space is aligned with their growth plans.”

Terminal information on Scoot flights departing and arriving on Oct 22 will be available on changiairport.com and the iChangi app. All Scoot customers will be progressively updated on the move from late July, the press release stated. — TODAY