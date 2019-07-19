'KAWS: HOLIDAY' makes a stop at Mount Fuji for outdoor exhibition

KAWS's travelling inflatable sculpture, 'KAWS: HOLIDAY,' is currently on view at the Mount Fuji, in Japan. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, July 19 ― Over the past few months, KAWS's large-scale sculpture has traveled to several locations around the world, including Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.

The 40-metre long figure, which represents the street artist's signature Companion character, has made a halt at Mount Fuji for the summer.

“KAWS: HOLIDAY” will be on show near the Japanese volcano from July 18 to 24, before resuming its globe-trotting journey at a yet-unknown location.

This time around, art lovers will be able to admire the inflatable sculpture very closely. Some 2000 campers will be spending the night at its foot in the surrounding Fumotoppara Camping Ground.

Although tickets for the opening camp day were allocated via a lottery system, admission tickets for the rest of the outdoor exhibition can still be purchased.

For the event, the New York-based artist has also designed a limited-edition series of “KAWS: HOLIDAY” merchandise, some of which represent a cartoonish Mount Fuji.

Over recent years, KAWS, also known as Brian Donnelly, has been taking the art world by storm, becoming one of the most sought-after artists at international fairs.

Last April, “The Kaws Album” sold for HK$115.9 million (about RM60.9 million), setting a new auction record for the artist.

Specialist publications have also pointed out that KAWS's average price sale almost doubled in 2017, going from US$42,272 to US$82,063 ― a success that has been partly attributed his ever-growing popularity on social media. ― AFP-Relaxnews