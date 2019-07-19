Five Johorians who wanted to help blind man win RM3m, while a retiree hits RM1m in Big Sweep

The elderly blind ticket seller can be found around Gunung Rapat, Pasir Pinji, Ipoh Jaya, Jalan Permaisuri Bainun, the Old Town areas and Concubine Lane in Ipoh. ― Picture courtesy of Big Sweep

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Five Johorians are RM3 million richer after their good intentions led to the first prize win of the Big Sweep draw 7/19 recently.

The group were in Ipoh when they chanced upon an elderly ticket seller who lost his sight in 2005.

Admiring the man’s determination to stay independent rather than relying on welfare aids, the group supported him with the purchase of 50 tickets.

The group later stumbled upon Big Sweep’s advertisement in the local newspapers that it was looking for the lucky winner who purchased tickets from the said ticket seller.

They found they had the winning ticket with the number 3753198 and were stunned to find that they won the first prize.

Their haul was increased with a total of 31 other tickets in hand that had matching first four numbers, winning RM100 each.

The second winning ticket with the numbers 5652355 belonged a lucky retiree in his 70s, which earned him a cool RM1 million.

The man tried his luck by buying several Big Sweep tickets from an Indian ticket seller in Klang, Selangor.

Shortly after the draw, his wife reminded him to check the results, and a sweet surprise awaited as one of his tickets struck the second prize.

Two other tickets matched the first four numbers and won him an extra RM200.

The lucky man man aims to share a portion of the prize money among his children to ease their burdens.

The coming draw will be held on July 28 at the Selangor Turf Club.

Since 2015, all surpluses from Big Sweep have been donated to Yu Cai Foundation (YCF), a charitable organisation dedicated to nurturing talents through education.

YCF’s vision is to give deserving students of all races the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential through education.

The foundation strongly promotes the learning of vernacular languages, believing that this is fundamental in cultural heritage.

To find out more, surf over to the official websites of Big Sweep and YCF.