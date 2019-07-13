EasyJet brings libraries for kids to the skies this summer

Katie Piper launches easyJet’s ‘Flybraries’ campaign. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, July 13 — No-frills airline easyJet has stocked its fleet with “Flybraries,” in-flight libraries aimed at getting kid flyers to swap their gaming devices and tablets for old-fashioned, brain-enhancing books.

This summer, 300 aircrafts in the easyJet fleet have been stocked with 60,000 books in seven European languages, as part of a literacy campaign fronted by British celebrity Katie Piper.

Books will be provided by publisher HarperCollins Children’s Books and include titles like Dinosaur Juniors by Rob Biddulph, Mog and Bunny by Judith Kerr, Paddington Abroad by Michael Bond, The Boy Who Could Do What He Liked by David Baddiel and Geek Girl by Holly Smale.

Books will be made available in the seat-pockets of flights departing the UK.

Families can also download free book samples once they land at www.easyjet.com/en/flybraries.