Kim Kardashian fans the flames with new beauty collection

LOS ANGELES, July 9 — Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight a lot recently, but it looks like the star can take the heat.

The entrepreneur and makeup mogul has taken to Instagram to tease the latest launch from her KKW Beauty label: a red-hot collection dubbed “Sooo Fire”.

The series represents a change of direction for the wildly successful cosmetics brand in terms of packaging and design.

It will include a 10-pan metallic eyeshadow palette that a video posted to Kardashian’s Instagram Stories suggests will double up as a working matchbox, as well as three different eyeliners, and a trio of lip glosses boasting a brand new formula. The collection will drop on July 19.

“I wanted to create something that was fun, and completely different than what we have done before,” Kardashian explained to her 143 million Instagram followers, sharing images of the collection on the social media platform.

The brand also shared images of its founder showcasing some of the colors from the collection, adding that it contains “the ultimate glam essentials to create a gorgeous fiery look.”

The collection follows last month’s launch of “The Body Collection”, which included a “Skin Perfecting Body Make Up Foundation” for various skin tones that netted Kardashian a string of headlines.

The star also caused controversy with her announcement, made late last month, that she was launching a new shapewear line called “Kimono”.

The name of the brand sparked global backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation, leading Kardashian to announce that she would rename her new venture.

She recently opened up the discussion via Twitter, asking her 61 million followers for their thoughts on the term “solutionwear” and asking for brand name suggestions. — AFP-Relaxnews