Pos Malaysia releases limited edition Marvel-themed stamp series

From Captian America to Thanos, Pos Malaysia’s limited edition stamp series is a must-have collector’s item. ― Pictures by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, July 4 ― Marvel fans rejoice!

Pos Malaysia Berhad unveiled its new superhero-themed stamp series yesterday at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, in a collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia in conjunction with Marvel’s 80th anniversary.

The limited edition Marvel Super Hero stamp set will feature 10 stamps which include fan-favourites Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, 2Hulk, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and Black Widow ― with villains Thanos and Loki to boot!

The stamp collection is a must-have, particularly for hardcore fans, with designs based on snippets from the comic books.

Pos Malaysia’s senior vice president of marketing, Schrene Goh, showing off the Marvel superhero stamp set.

“Who doesn’t like superheroes? We all grew up with them and became acquainted with their characters and personas, so we are very ecstatic to rejoice each of their characteristics in this limited stamp series,” said Pos Malaysia marketing senior vice president Schrene Goh during the official launch yesterday.

She added that Pos Malaysia hopes to leverage on the blockbuster movie saga of the Avengers to ignite the interest in collecting stamps amongst the younger generations.

“We hope that the introduction of such stamps will attract the younger population to collect them, and rejuvenate the age-old pastime,” said Goh.

A closer look at the Spider-Man stamp.

The collection, which is a Setem Ku series, will only be available for purchase in a complete folder set, meaning that they will not be sold separately.

Pre-purchase begins today, and with only a limited number of 10,000 sets available.

Priced at RM120, a complete set includes two sheets of perforated stamps, one “rip-off” stamp sheet, two souvenir covers, two postcards and a folder.

The exclusive stamps can be purchased at all 13 of Pos Malaysia’s general post offices nationwide, or via their online store at www.eziemall.com.

However, avid stamp collectors are encouraged to sign up for the Standing Order Deposit Account (SODA) which ensures a hassle-free purchasing process when buying any of the latest stamp issues.

For more information about the limited edition Marvel stamp set, surf over to www.posonline.my.