Money broker Harlow’s & MGI donates RM200,000 to 10 charitable organisations

Local celebrities volunteered in a charity event organised by Harlow’s & MGI to raise funds for 10 charitable organisations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — In the spirit of sharing and caring during Hari Raya, 10 local celebrities today volunteered in a charity event organised by money-broking company Harlow’s & MGI Sdn Bhd (HMGI).

Held at the ballroom of Maya Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, the celebrities namely; Ning Baizura, Amber Chia, Dennis Yin, Frost Yaw, Adibah Noor, Hannah Tan, Kiran Jassal, Atilia Haron, Belinda Chee and Carmen Soo presented cheques of RM20,000 each, which was donated by HMGI, to 10 charitable organisations of their choice.

The charity day, which has been running since 2011, is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to ease the burden of selected organisations.

Representatives from the 10 organisations namely; Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia, the National Cancer Society of Malaysia, Pertubuhan Membantu Pesakit Parah Miskin Malaysia (PMPPMM), Persatuan Rakan IJN Malaysia, Hospis Malaysia, PS The Children, Yayasan Chow Kit, Majlis Kanser National (MAKNA), Malaysian AID Foundation and Pertubuhan Pembangunan Kebajikan dan Persekitaran Positif Malaysia (SEED) were present to receive their cheques.

Also present to hand over the mock cheques were HMGI executive directors Mohd Hitam Abdullah and Shaharudin Othman.

Mohd Hitam said HMGI’s annual charity day started in 2011 with a CSR golf tournament, but the Charity Day with local celebrities was first held in 2016 to encourage more customers to contribute to the cause.

“Each of the celebrities received RM20,000 from our company to donate to the charitable organisation of their choice,” he added.

“We believe that the presence of celebrities will encourage our customers to contribute more to the charity day.”

Mohd Hitam also pointed out that the company has so far raised over RM1 million for charity through its CSR projects over the years.

“We hope that this notable effort will continue to be a yearly affair and encourage more celebrity to be part of the cause,” he added.

Pop and R&B singer Ning Baizura, who took part in the event for the second consecutive year, said the 10 charitable organisations were selected carefully by the celebrities to help ease their burden.

Selecting Hospis Malaysia as her beneficiary this year, Ning said the organisation is close to her heart as she had to seek some assistance from them for her elderly mother.