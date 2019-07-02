Social media-savvy supermart shines: Econsave impresses Malaysian Twitter with its brand of humour

Guess the vacancy available if you're applying. — Twitter/econsavemy

PETALING JAYA, July 2 — Want to apply for a vacancy? Decrypt the rebus first.

The official Twitter account for supermarket chain Econsave has proven repeatedly it is the Malaysian brand on social media to beat with its sense of humour.

In its latest posting, the company announced a vacancy using a puzzle combining the use of two images to depict the position available.

Guys. Ada vancancy baru ni. Tapi tak sempat lah buat poster.Harap boleh tafsirkan sendiri ok. We are looking for Executive.... pic.twitter.com/hiDSekpEff — Econsave (@econsavemy) July 1, 2019

And in case you haven’t figured it out, the image of a water treatment plant (or “loji” in Malay) and steak — put together as loji-steak or logistics, was the position that was open for hiring at executive level.

Malaysian Twitter collectively applauded the continued creativity from Econsave’s social media handler.

And they did it again 😂 https://t.co/yDrjfd8ps2 — نور الفضيله 🌸 (@padgielee) July 2, 2019

All the replies made me laugh. Hahahaha! Good morning everyoneeeeee https://t.co/khpYge2xgn — Fifa Yusof (@fifaayusof) July 1, 2019

It’s not the first time the outfit has dazzled with its ads for a vacancy.

Earlier last month, their search for a graphic designer went viral.

Hi! Kami mencari individu kreatif dan inovatif untuk menjadi sebahagian daripada pasukan Pemasaran Digital kami. Layari https://t.co/9c5vkKhxBf untuk maklumat lanjut pic.twitter.com/J6ENXuWqR7 — Econsave (@econsavemy) June 19, 2019

And shortly after, it followed up with another.

Hi guys. Kami dah belajar daripada kesilapan. Kali ini kami tampil dengan poster yang JAUH LEBIH CANTIK. We are hiring Management Trainee! For more info, visit https://t.co/XuMJiCp3AN pic.twitter.com/e4UmOxQWjb — Econsave (@econsavemy) June 19, 2019

It’s not just funny ads drawing Malaysians to compare the handling of Econsave’s Twitter account to social media-savvy brands such as American fast food giants in Wendy’s and Burger King.

Trolling politely? Even their jibes have been well received. — Twitter/econsavemy

The expert level of handling of memes, animated gifs and good old-fashioned witty replies also came with a dose of good-natured ribbing and trolling as with a reply that played on the viral hashtag #PerlisIsSoSmall taking jibes for the size of the state.