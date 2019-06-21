Do women care about penis size? Here’s what a Malaysian expert has to say

Men’s ever-popular concern about their penis size is usually due to the perception that links having a larger phallus with higher self-esteem and confidence. — Picture from pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 – It comes as no surprise that one of man’s greatest physical insecurities is whether their penis measures up in comparison to that of their peers.

According to consultant urologist Professor Dr George Lee Eng Geap, a man’s ever-popular concern about their penis size is because of the “perception” that links having a larger phallus with higher self-esteem and confidence.

He said men with low self-confidence are known to underestimate their own penile sizes.

“Marketers of penile enlargement products are well recognised to exploit the low self-esteem of men feeling inadequate,” he added.

But, is penis size an important criteria for women?

Fortunately, Dr Lee noted that multiple studies have found that women are not so hung up about the size of male genitalia.

He said that in a survey of 1,500 women on male body image, most of the participants were not concerned with penile size and 71 per cent reckoned men over-emphasised on the issue.

“Another study examining 375 sexually active women from Groningen University hospital, demonstrated that 21 per cent of women felt length was important, while 32 per cent focuses on the girth.”

Overall, Dr Lee highlighted that there was no “robust scientific data” to demonstrate the correlation between penile length and girth with female sexual satisfaction.

However, he pointed out a study on sexual satisfaction from Texas, that studied 50 undergraduate women, who found width of a penis felt better than the length, and penile size had overall effect on sexual satisfaction.

Dr Lee also emphasised that keeping up with the partner’s sexual needs does not depend solely on penile sizes.

According to him, a healthy lifestyle ensuring high levels of testosterone could be enough to enhance sexual libido.

“It can also ensure persistent erections to sustain better sexual endurance,” he added.

“Lastly, open communication and prolonged foreplay are all the techniques necessary for a fulfilling pleasurable sex life.”

What’s the average Asian penis size?

If you’re still hung up on penis size, Dr Lee solved the mystery by sharing with us the long and short of it.

Citing a study from Korea (the closest to home), he said the average erect length was recorded to be 12.7cm while an Indian study reported 13.1cm of erect penises.

However, he pointed out that the penis size may vary in different countries.

“Based on the international data, the consensus is that mean human penis when erect is in the range of 12.9cm to 15cm,” he said.

“In 2015, a systemic review of three decades of measurements recorded the mean flaccid penis is 9.16cm, mean stretched non-erect penis is 9.31cm and mean erect penis is 13.24cm,” he added.

However, if you still find penis size a common source of anxiety and insecurity, you are likely to have small penis syndrome, which is also clinically known as penile dysmorphic disorder (PDD).

Dr Lee said PDD is a form of body dysmorphic disorder as the individual has the size and shape of the penis as the main focus of dysmorphia.

“People with PDD demonstrate preoccupation and obsessive emphasis on the penis resulting in significant shame and handicap in daily life,” he added.

For people with PDD, Dr Lee highlighted that disorder is well recognised and diagnosed by andrologists and psychiatrists, which can be treated through cognitive therapy and antidepressants.