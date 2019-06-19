Lululemon unveils skincare products designed for use on and off the yoga mat

Lululemon is launching its Selfcare line. — Picture courtesy of Lululemon

NEW YORK, June 19 — Lululemon is stepping into the beauty industry with its latest move: the cult yoga brand launches its debut beauty line, dubbed ‘Selfcare,’ yesterday.

The Canada-based athletic wear retailer is launching its new four-piece beauty line in 50 Lululemon sales points across North America, online at lululemon.com and within some Lululemon associate yoga studios, as well as in partnership with beauty giant Sephora via sephora.com, according to WWD.

The series — which is cruelty-free and made without parabens and sulfates — focuses on workout aftercare, offering products designed for use post sweat session. Created with the input of over 100 of the brand’s fitness ‘Ambassadors’ in North America, the range comprises a ‘No-Show Dry Shampoo’ to rid the hair of sweat, dirt and oil, and a natural, aluminium-free cooling deodorant that comes in two different scents. A ‘Sweat Reset Moisturizer’ claims to “reset your flushed face back to its pre-workout colour” and a ‘Basic Balm’ promises to lock in moisture before, during and after workouts. Packaging has been designed to be “gym-friendly” with leakproof seals, and the range comes in both travel and full sizes, with pricing from US$12 (RM50) for a travel size deodorant to US$48 for a full size face moisturizer.

In focusing on workout beauty, Lululemon is tapping into a growing industry trend for gym-friendly makeup and skincare products. Earlier this year the cosmetics giant Maybelline kicked things off with a capsule collection launched alongside the sportswear heavyweight Puma, featuring a smudge-proof mascara and limited-edition shades of Maybelline’s signature ‘Super Stay Matte Ink’ long-wear lip colour. Wet n Wild also put its stamp on the trend with a ‘Pump’ hair and makeup collection spanning dry shampoo, cleansing wipes, face palettes and other gym-focused products. — AFP-Relaxnews