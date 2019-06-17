Sultan of Selangor launches new Central i-City shopping centre in Shah Alam

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre) at the grand opening of Central i-City in Shah Alam June 15, 2019. With him are (from left) Dr Supachai Panitchpakdi, Sudhitham Chirathivat, Amirudin Shari and Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

SHAH ALAM, June 17 — i-City added a new attraction to their 72-acre technology park with the opening of the Central i-City shopping centre.

Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and his consort Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, graced the opening ceremony of the new shopping centre with their presence as the Sultan officially launched the 940,000 square foot mall last Saturday.

Also in attendance were Selangor Menteri Besar, Amirudin Shari and Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN)’s president and chief executive officer, Preecha Ekkunagul.

The new mall aims to provide visitors with a unique Thai-themed experience as the developers have incorporated the “best of Thailand” into the mall’s design, hospitality services and retailing experiences.

A unique Thai puppet theatre performance by members of the Joe Louis Thai Puppet Theatre. — Picture by Choo Choy May

And they gave the 500 attendees of the launch a perfect taste of that with dazzling performances by Joe Louis Thai Puppet Theatre, and professional rope dancer, Leng Rachanikara, winner of Thailand’s Got Talent 2012.

Leng Rachanikara soars through the air during the rope dance performance at the grand opening. — Picture by Choo Choy May

In conjunction with the grand opening, Central i-City shopping centre will organise many events and promotions like, “Little Chatuchak,” a food market where shoppers can taste a variety of intriguing and exotic snacks directly imported from the “Land of Smiles,” from June 15 to 30, to complete the Thai-themed experience.

The RM850 million project is a joint venture between CPN (60 per cent) and i-City Properties Sdn Bhd, ICP (40 per cent), which is a subsidiary of i-City Berhad.

The mall boasts over 350 retail stores spread over six levels, which include the first Sogo flagship outside of Kuala Lumpur, the first Village Grocer in Malaysia to feature Royal Thai Project products in-store and the largest Samsung Onyx screen in the world at TGV Cinemas.

CPN president, Preecha Ekkunagul speaking at the grand opening of Central i-City shopping centre June 15, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“This project is our first flagship shopping mall outside of Thailand and it is important to us that we make it the ‘Centre of Life’ for the people of Selangor, especially Shah Alam and Klang,” said Ekkunagul in his speech during the opening ceremony.

He added that since the mall received a warm welcome from its surrounding communities, he felt that it will play an important role in the future economic growth and development of the two neighbouring states.