Malaysian student named top in the world for math subjects, gets two Cambridge awards

Andrew Nge Jing Shuen (centre) with Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School executive principal Nicki Coombs and add math teacher Devarajen Sinanah. — Picture courtesy of Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — Malaysian student Andrew Nge Jing Shuen has placed the country in the global academic spotlight by emerging as “top in the world” for mathematics and additional mathematics.

The 17-year-old student from Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School in Petaling Jaya, earned the prestigious award from the Cambridge Assessment International Education during the recent Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, by gaining the highest standard mark in the world for International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) for Mathematics (without coursework) and Additional Mathematics for the November 2018 examinations.

“I am extremely honoured to have received this global recognition,” said Nge in a press release.

“I love maths because of how it challenges me to solve difficult problems and I am happy that my passion and hard work has helped me achieve this truly memorable moment.”

Sharing his academic journey, Nge said learning wasn’t always easy for him and he struggled with homework due to low concentration during the earlier part of his education.

However, things eventually turned around for him thanks to the dedication, patience and encouragement of his parents, teachers and peers who kept him motivated to never give up and always try his best.

Every year, nearly one million students from around the world participate in Cambridge International-based examinations, with Cambridge’s IGCSE programme representing the world’s largest provider of O Level qualifications being thought in more than 1,900 schools in over 50 countries.

Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School executive principal Nicki Coombs lauded Nge’s achievement and said they were incredibly proud of his achievement.

“He has worked so hard and has racked up impressive academic achievements in the past few years,” she added.

“This is the cherry on top and he is thoroughly deserving of this international recognition.”

Coombs said Nge’s achievement is a testament to the school’s approach to holistic education and life-long learning.

Having aced his IGCSE, Andrew is now pursuing South Australian Matriculation towards fulfilling his ambition of becoming a pharmacist to develop new medication that can potentially save lives.