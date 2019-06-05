A 'Lion King' beauty line is on the way

Luminess Cosmetics The Lion King collection. — Picture courtesy of Luminess Cosmetics

NEW YORK, June 5 — Lion King fans, get ready: the franchise is the latest Disney classic to get its own beauty collection, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics.

The creative has teamed up with the brand to create a limited-edition, eight-piece makeup line designed to celebrate the launch of the upcoming, Jon Favreau-directed, live-action version of the movie this July. The film stars Beyonce — one of Sir John’s most famous clients — in the role of Nala.

Inspired by the movie’s iconic scenes and characters, the series spans a “Kingdom Sculpting Palette,” a “Can’t Wait to be Queen Eyeshadow Palette,” two “Be Brave Matte Lipsticks,” a duo of “Be Prepared Liquid Lipsticks,” a “Legacy Tinted Lip Balm” and a “Circle of Life Highlighter.”

Eyeshadow shades have been named after key characters, such as Mufasa, Zaza and Nala.

Some of the movie’s pivotal moments provided the inspiration for products directly — such as the rich fruit colour that Rafiki anoints Simba with, which gave way to the “Be Prepared Liquid Lipstick” in the shade “Romantic Atmosphere.”

Likewise, the orange and red sunset hues that were incorporated into the “Be Brave Matte Lipstick” in “Lion’s Mane” also appear in the iconic movie poster.

There is also a focus on highly-pigmented colours that nod to the landscapes of Africa and rich formulas presented in hand-designed layered packaging.

Sir John is the latest in a long line of creatives to put his own beautiful spin on a Disney classic. MAC Cosmetics launched a highly-anticipated ‘Disney Aladdin Collection by MAC’ makeup collection last month, while ColourPop unveiled a ‘Disney Villains’ collection in March, and K-beauty brand Innisfree got involved with a Toy Story-themed skincare range back in January.

The Lion King Luminess Cosmetics collection will launch on June 15 at www.LuminessCosmetics.com/disney, before going on sale at www.ShopDisney.com and www.ULTA.com on June 16, and hitting Ulta shelves on July 1. — AFP-Relaxnews