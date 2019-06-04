From outfits to eating habits, take note of these Raya open house etiquette

Keep in mind these seven Hari Raya open house etiquette before your Raya visits. ― Graphic by Azlan Shah Mohd Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 ― As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, it’s time Hari Raya open houses.

Throughout the festive season, Muslims open the doors of their homes to welcome relatives, friends and guests to join in the celebration.

The festivity not only brings together the Muslims but also people from different race and religion.

However, for those who aren’t too familiar with the customs and practices when visiting somebody’s house during Hari Raya, here are some of the etiquette to remember:

Ring the bell before you enter someone’s house

Although it’s an open house and it is meant to welcome guests, it would be polite to ring the bell and call out the host to receive you.

The appropriate way of greeting your Malay friends is to extend both hand and grasp both their hands, and then place your right hand over your chest, which means “I greet you from my heart”.

Bear in mind that men shouldn’t shake hands with women unless they extend their hands first.

Take off your shoes before entering the house

Always take your shoes off and leave them on the front porch before entering a house.

This is because Muslims often use their living room to conduct their daily prayers, and it is required to be clean at all time.

Dress decently

Strictly avoid overly provocative clothes!

Your attire to an open house is very important as outfits such as miniskirts, ripped jeans, shorts and singlets might offend the host.

Although the host might not say anything, you’ll surely stand out like a sore thumb among the rest with such outfits.

But it’s not a must to wear traditional costumes like baju melayu and baju kurung ― though it will be quite special to do so.

Grab something to eat

That’s right, Hari Raya season is known for its mouth-watering delicacies.

Although you might still be full from the previous open house, you should still grab a little something to eat when visiting someone’s house.

If you want to refuse food, gently touch the edge of the plate or food tray and say “thank you”.

Don’t wipe out the entire tray of food

As tempting as it may be, refrain from grabbing everything on the tray and piling it onto your plate.

Be moderate and don’t be the only one in the room munching on food.

Although food is a big part of Hari Raya festivities, it is always best to wait for the host to invite you to the dining table.

Check what time to arrive

It’s always good to make prior arrangement with the person you are planning to visit during Hari Raya.

This is to avoid catching them when they have too many guests around.

Don’t overstay your visit

Just because it’s an open house, it doesn’t mean you can stay as long as you can.

Raya might seem like the perfect time for you to sit down and catch up with your friends, but it is not advisable to stroll around their house for too long.

Keep in mind that it’s an open house and many people are expected to visit them.