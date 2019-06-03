Aidilfitri joy for Good Samaritan who sacrificed little he had for strays (VIDEO)

Ann beaming as he tried out his new motorcycle. — Pix courtesy of Facebook/azman.ali.3152

PETALING JAYA, June 3 — The viral tale of a cleaner and part-time parking attendant who used his meagre earnings and even incurred debts to local market traders to feed stray cats and dogs, has a touching Aidilfitri twist.

Many were moved by the touching tale of Anfalazie Anuar, 30, or Ann who went to the extent of borrowing his sibling’s motorcycle to get to various spots to feed stray animals because he could not afford to fix his own.

This Aidilfitri will be one to remember for the young man from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, who was surprised by Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas), a subsidiary of DRB-Hicom Berhad with the gift of a new motorcycle.

On Thursday, the company’s chief executive officer Roslan Roskan presented Ann with a CT 115S worth more than RM5,000, as a reward for the young man for his compassionate and loving nature towards animals.

Joining the surprise recently to present Ann with the motorcycle was Azman Ali, the individual who had shared the post about Ann’s deeds which eventually became viral.

Speaking to mStar, Ann said the surprise was unexpected and made more special as it was the first time in his life ever being given a gift.

“I have never gotten a gift before, let alone a surprise. Only God knows how surprised I was, I was actually trembling. Azman, the man who first wrote of Ann in 2017, and once again recently that finally went viral.

“I was speechless because it is the first time I own a brand new motorcycle as I’ve been using my second hand bike,” he said adding that even his sibling’s motorcycle was also second hand ride.

Ann also received ‘duit Raya’ from Modenas to ease his burden for his family’s Aidilfitri celebrations

If that wasn’t enough, many have come forward to him with offers and pledges to help with the cost of food for the strays, as well as medication.

“Thank you Modenas for the gift, it gives me strength and support to continue to take care of the strays, and hopefully it means I can go to more locations after this.

“I would also like to thank Azman for sharing my story, as well as all Malaysians who supported and helped me, directly or indirectly. Only God can repay all you’ve done.”