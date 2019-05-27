Central Sugars Refinery brings sweet Raya joy, new clothes to 100 needy children

Children from Rumah Kasih Harmoni (RKH) and Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) team members enjoyed a fun-filled day at AEON Mall at Shah Alam. — Picture courtesy of Central Sugar Refinery

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — A hundred underprivileged children were provided RM300 in cash each to shop for a new wardrobe, just in time for the Hari Raya celebrations.

The foster children aged between six months and 17 years old from Rumah Kasih Harmoni (RKH) received the gift from Central Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR).

They were brought to AEON Mall in Shah Alam for the shopping spree.

Along with new clothes, the children also got to buy other necessities from the supermarket.

They also received goodie bags and “duit raya” as part of CSR’s efforts to lend a helping hand to kids in need.

The company’s managing director and chief executive officer Hishammudin Hasan said in a press release that looking out for the younger generation was key to ensuring rosy prospects for the nation.

“In a child’s eye, you will see the promise of a bright future.

“We are truly privileged to be given this opportunity to conduct a programme that looks to bring smiles and joy to these children,” he said in a press release.

“We recognise that the future of these children hangs in the balance and we must do our part as a responsible community to provide aid wherever we can.”

Hishammudin added that these efforts would not just be a one-off initiative and that they hoped to do more for the children at RKH.

This time, they joined hands with AEON Mall in Shah Alam and store manager Nurrulakhma Azizan said that they were happy to work with CSR and give back to the community

“It is important to support the wellbeing of these children in need and to give them hope and love, especially during this season,” she said.

“These children are our future and we need to play our part in ensuring an impact to their lives in a positive way to bring changes for their future.”

RKH is a foster home under the purview of Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE), which was recently adopted by CSR under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

CSR has donated a total of RM270,000 to YIDE this year and RM150,000 of the funds were channeled to RKH for repair works and purchase of daily essentials.

The remaining RM120,000 was directed towards other welfare homes under the management of YIDE.

Aside from supporting underprivileged children, CSR actively sponsors dialysis machines and reverse osmosis water purification for dialysis centres.

The company also helps homeless individuals get a new lease of life by connecting them with vocational centres to provide employment.