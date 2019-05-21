Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Life

Rihanna teases first glimpse of Fenty fashion collection ahead of Paris debut

Published 33 minutes ago on 21 May 2019

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna event at Sephora in New York September 14, 2018. — AFP pic
Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna event at Sephora in New York September 14, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 21 — Superstar Rihanna has unveiled a first look at her upcoming Fenty fashion collection, sending fans into a frenzy.

The singer, who has collaborated with luxury behemoth LVMH for the fresh apparel line, donned several Fenty outfits for T Magazine’s first digital cover and teased a selection of images via her Instagram today — along with exclusive details on the label’s highly anticipated release to the public this month.

Debuting in Paris, the brand will launch via a pop-up store in France’s capital city on May 24, followed by an online launch on 29th May (via WWD).

Those wanting to get a live look what’s in store for the collection can also check out the official video teaser trailer dropped by Fenty just hours after Rihanna’s big social reveal, here: https://youtu.be/pod3RjrnA5A. — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Life