Rihanna teases first glimpse of Fenty fashion collection ahead of Paris debut

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna event at Sephora in New York September 14, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 21 — Superstar Rihanna has unveiled a first look at her upcoming Fenty fashion collection, sending fans into a frenzy.

The singer, who has collaborated with luxury behemoth LVMH for the fresh apparel line, donned several Fenty outfits for T Magazine’s first digital cover and teased a selection of images via her Instagram today — along with exclusive details on the label’s highly anticipated release to the public this month.

Debuting in Paris, the brand will launch via a pop-up store in France’s capital city on May 24, followed by an online launch on 29th May (via WWD).

Those wanting to get a live look what’s in store for the collection can also check out the official video teaser trailer dropped by Fenty just hours after Rihanna’s big social reveal, here: https://youtu.be/pod3RjrnA5A. — AFP-Relaxnews