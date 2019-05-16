Jeff Koons ‘Rabbit’ sculpture sets US$91.1m record for a living artist

A security guard stands next to Jeff Koons’ ‘Rabbit’ at a Christie’s New York press preview May 3, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 16 — A 1986 Rabbit sculpture by American pop artist Jeff Koons sold for US$91.1 million (RM380 million) in New York yesterday, a record price for a work by a living artist, Christie’s auction house said.

The playful, stainless steel, 41 in (104 cm) high rabbit, regarded as one of the most celebrated works of 20th-century art, was sold for more than US$20 million over its pre-sale estimate.

Christie’s said the sale made Koons the highest-priced living artist, overtaking the US$90.3 million record set last November by British painter David Hockney’s 1972 work Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures).

The identity of the Rabbit buyer was not disclosed.

The shiny, faceless oversized rabbit, clutching a carrot, is the second in an edition of three made by Koons in 1986.

The sale follows another record-setting auction price this week. On Tuesday, one of the few paintings in Claude Monet’s celebrated Haystacks series that still remains in private hands sold at Sotheby’s in New York for US$110.7 million — a record for an Impressionist work. — Reuters