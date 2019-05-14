Whoopi Goldberg is launching a fashion line

Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 14 — Whoopi Goldberg is the latest star to step into the fashion game.

The multitalented actress, producer and activist is launching her own size-inclusive clothing line set to drop this week, Business of Fashion reports.

Titled “Dubgee”, the line will span ready-to-wear separates with a focus on contemporary design and comfort — many of which Goldberg has been teasing on Instagram and the TV show The View over recent weeks. The pieces will run up to a size 3X, and will retail at Amazon, Le Tote, Neiman Marcus and Ashley Stewart.

“This is as serious to me as anything else I’ve done in my life,” Goldberg told Business of Fashion. “The first thing you should communicate is, ‘I like me.’ I think the motto of the company is, ‘The last thing you should ever fret about is what’s in your closet’.”

Goldberg is the latest in a string of famous faces to put their stamp on the clothing industry. Recent examples include the singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, who announced last week that she is launching her own luxury fashion brand with the luxury conglomerate LVMH, and Beyonce, who revealed plans back in April to relaunch her Ivy Park fashion brand with the sportswear giant Adidas, in addition to creating new apparel and footwear pieces for the brand. Earlier this month it was revealed that the country singer Dolly Parton had also signed a multi-year deal with IMG with a view to developing a lifestyle line incorporating fashion, jewellery and accessories. — AFP-Relaxnews