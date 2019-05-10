Furniture pieces by Virgil Abloh on show in Venice during the city’s art biennale

The installation ‘Acqua Alta’ by Virgil Abloh on view at Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca’ d’Oro in Venice. — Picture courtesy of Carpenters Workshop Gallery

VENICE, May 10 — Now on view at Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca’ d’Oro, “DYSFUNCTIONAL” explores the boundaries between art and design. The exhibition features work from 21 international artists such as Virgil Abloh, Maarten Baas, Vincenzo de Cotiis, Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy.

The exhibit is organized by Carpenters Workshop Gallery, which makes its biennale debut, in partnership with Swiss bank Lombard Odier.

“We decided to stage ‘DYSFUNCTIONAL’ to question what defines an artwork; why can art be non-functional and when does design become art?”, Carpenters Workshop Gallery co-founder Loïc Le Gaillard told Wallpaper*.

All the exhibited pieces reference either Venice or the palazzo Ca’ d’Oro, located on the Grand Canal.

Virgil Abloh’s Acqua Alta drew inspiration from the shifting waters of the Italian city — creating a collection of “sinking” furniture pieces in polished bronze.

Entitled Fragile Future 3, Studio Drift’s light installation forms a frame of light around the painting “San Sebastian” by Renaissance master Andrea Mantegna — which is the centrepiece of Galleria Giorgio Franchetti’s collection.

‘Inside a Forest Cloud Chandelier’ by Nacho Carbonel on view at Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca’ d’Oro in Venice. — Picture courtesy of Carpenters Workshop Gallery

Spanish designer Nacho Carbonell presents the monumental light installation Inside a Forest Cloud Chandelier, which transforms the palazzo’s courtyard into a whimsical forest of light.

“DYSFUNCTIONAL” will be on show at the Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca’ d’Oro until November 24. Additional information about the exhibition can be found on the website of Carpenters Workshop Gallery. — AFP-Relaxnews