Hospis Malaysia holds treasure hunt to raise funds for those with life-limiting illnesses

Up to 200 participants of the 18th Annual Charity Treasure Hunt pose for a photo before flag-off at Bangsar Village 1. — Picture courtesy of Hospis Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 7 — Hospis Malaysia recently organised a fundraising event to raise funds for those who are in need of palliative care.

Every year, Hospis Malaysia organises a treasure hunt as one of their major fundraising events and as a chance for them to engage with the community.

Established in 1991, Hospis Malaysia is an organisation that relies heavily on donations to maintain its services of palliative care for their patients.

The treasure hunt is an event that is pivotal to their efforts and support for those suffering from life-limiting illnesses in the Klang Valley.

Palliative care is an interdisciplinary approach to nursing and specialised medical care for people with life-limiting illnesses, and it is also a form of service that Hospis Malaysia offers to those in need -free-of-charge.

This year, at the 18th edition of their Annual Charity Treasure Hunt, up to 200 participants took part in a hunt that saw them travel from Kuala Lumpur to Melaka.

Speaking before the hunt’s flag-off at Bangsar Village 1, Hospis Malaysia’s Council secretary Ho Chee Kit said more than 90 per cent of Malaysians were not aware what palliative care was.

“But when given more information about it, 99 per cent felt that it would be useful to have it”.

“The need for greater public awareness is therefore imperative.”

Participants are pictured in the historical city of Melaka during Hospis Malaysia’s 18th Annual Charity Treasure Hunt. — Picture courtesy of Hospis Malaysia

This year’s hunt combined a traditional cryptic treasure hunt with a road trip to Melaka, that saw participants walk along the streets of Melaka to decipher their clues and find treasure.

The top teams of the hunt walked away with tonnes of valuable “treasures” such as holiday getaways, luxury items, flight vouchers, F&B vouchers and electrical and electronic items.

Participants attempt to decode their clues at a checkpoint during the treasure hunt. — Picture courtesy of Hospis Malaysia

All teams were awarded gifts and tokens for their participation in this charity event, thanks to the contribution from sponsors including Pestech International Berhad, OSK Foundation, LBS Bina Group Berhad and Rainbow Lighthouse Kindergarten.

If you are keen to know more about Hospis Malaysia and how you can help, or even eager to take part in next year’s annual charity treasure Hunt, visit their website at https://www.hospismalaysia.org .