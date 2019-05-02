Iris Apfel is Magnum’s new muse

Iris Apfel is the new Magnum muse. — Picture courtesy of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for Magnum via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, May 2 — Ice cream brand Magnum has revealed 97-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel as the new face of its international campaign, to be unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Festival (May 14-25, 2019) later this month.

After picking two duos — Cara Delevingne and Jeremy Scott in 2017 and Bella Hadid and Alexander Wang in 2018 — Magnum has done a 180, employing fashion icon Iris Apfel for its traditional summer campaign, to premiere at the Cannes Festival later this month.

The US star of bold and offbeat fashion will also be seen on the Magnum beach, one of the most popular beaches during the two weeks of the festival.

As it does every year, Magnum is basing its campaign around pleasure; Apfel will invite people to be “true to pleasure.”

The bright “#NeverStopPlaying” campaign shows the fashion icon, more intrepid than ever, encouraging people to “listen to themselves” and make the most of each moment of pleasure.

“I’ve done a thousand different things in my life, by constantly trying to live without worrying about being judged. If I hadn’t, I’d have missed out on so much! I’m delighted with this collaboration with Magnum which allows me to demonstrate this state of mind and I hope we’ll inspire others to do the same. Being able to allow yourself to be freer, more playful... I’ll never stop trying to be like that!,” said Apfel in a statement.

Magnum enlisted the celebrated photography duo of Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for the campaign; the pair took a series of fun, colourful shots with Apfel.

Two short films, produced by Martin Werner, also show the inimitable fashion icon. All can be seen at Cannes, in the Magnum Pleasure Store, and on the brand’s Instagram feed throughout the summer. — AFP-Relaxnews