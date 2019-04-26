Coty and Marc Jacobs renew fragrance partnership

‘Daisy Sunshine’ by Marc Jacobs. — Picture from Instagram/marcjacobsfragrances

NEW YORK, APRIL 26 — Coty and Marc Jacobs are sticking together for the foreseeable future.

The beauty giant and the luxury lifestyle brand have renewed their long-standing fragrance license partnership, which has been going strong for more than 10 years.

“There is a clear synergy between Coty Luxury’s expertise and the exceptional creative inspiration of Marc Jacobs, whose contributions make the fragrance brand one of the most desirable and dynamic in the world,” said Edgar Huber, Global President of Coty Luxury, in a statement.

The partnership has certainly proven to be successful so far — the Marc Jacobs fragrance portfolio includes collections such as the signature “Daisy” franchise, which was first launched back in 2007 and has now expanded to include multiple different scents.

The brand snapped up supermodel Kaia Gerber to front its new “Daisy Love” additions last spring, and recently launched a new “Daisy Love Eau So Sweet” edition of the scent.

Coty, which counts multiple major beauty brands such as Covergirl, Rimmel, Burberry and Hugo Boss on its books, is the global leader when it comes to fragrance. — AFP-Relaxnews