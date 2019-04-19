Jackie Cruz fronts new Kat Von D vegan mascara

Actress Jackie Cruz for Kat Von D Beauty. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 19 ― Kat Von D is launching a new vegan mascara, and she has recruited actress Jackie Cruz to help.

The makeup mogul's “Kat Von D Beauty” brand has unveiled “Go Big or Go Home,” a volumising mascara featuring a plant-based blend of waxes from olive and sunflower oils in a completely vegan formula that promises not to smudge, flake or clump.

“Orange is the New Black” star Cruz is set to front the campaign for the new mascara, and will also be on hand to support its launch by making in-store appearances in the New York area today.

The mascara, which hits Katvondbeauty.com, Sephora.com and Sephora stores on April 19, is the latest in a series of major makeup launches for Kat Von D Beauty, following the launch of a “Lolita Capsule Collection” last December and a an epic Mexico-themed cosmetics collection that dropped last year in honour of the brand's 10-year-anniversary and its founder's birth country.

Since being founded in 2008, the company has grown to become one of the leading labels to champion vegan, cruelty-free color cosmetics, incorporating fragrances, cosmetics and makeup tools. ― AFP-Relaxnews