Did Rihanna just tease her next big makeup launch?

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna event at Sephora in New York September 14, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 19 — Rihanna has sparked rumours that she has a wild new beauty launch on the way, thanks to a colourful new cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

The multi-hyphenated superstar was snapped for the cover of the magazine’s new “Beauty Issue” rocking a daring eye makeup look that features vibrant hues of yellow, red, pink, turquoise and teal.

The look, which was put together by the makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, has sparked speculation that it was created using new products from the singer’s Fenty Beauty by Rihanna brand, after the company posted the image to its Instagram account, telling its followers to “stay tuned” for “something coming soon.”

Fenty Beauty has been busy with a train of high-profile releases since the start of the year, dropping new additions to its “Stunna” lip paint line and “Killawatt” highlighter series, as well as a brand-new concealer line. Earlier this month, a trademark application for the name ‘Fenty Skin’ also sparked reports that the Barbadian star is working on a skincare line to add to her list of business projects, which also include a new music album and an alleged luxury fashion venture in partnership with the conglomerate LVMH. — AFP-Relaxnews