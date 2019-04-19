Better orgasms, mental wellbeing: Here's some benefits of vaginal rejuvenation treatment

Women’s sexual health complications can cause both physical discomfort and emotional insecurity. ― Picture from Pexels.com

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 ― Some say with age comes wisdom, but with age comes sexual health complications too.

For women, as they go through life experiences such as childbearing, childbirth and menopause, hormone levels start to transform and the pelvic floor tends to weaken slowly.

As a result, a wide range of complications including urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, disfigurement, lack of sexual desire and painful sexual intercourse start to kick in.

According to consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Datuk Dr Nor Ashikin Mokhtar, with age and time, chronic conditions due to hormonal and nutritional deficiencies may lead to vaginal wall prolapse.

“These changes can then impact a woman’s sexual well-being which includes vaginal laxity and dryness, stress urinary incontinence, loss of vaginal lubrication and even decline in erotic sensation,” added Dr Nor Ashikin who is also Primanora Medical Centre founder and executive chairman.

“This often is a result of childbearing and traumatic delivery that overstretches the vaginal canal.”

She highlighted that with weakened vaginal muscles comes physical discomfort such as leaking while coughing or during sporting activities, emotional insecurity as well as displeasure and pain during sexual intercourse.

Primanora Medical Centre founder and executive chairman Datuk Dr Nor Ashikin Mokhtar highlights the various benefits of vaginal rejuvenation treatment. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Treatments and benefits

With improved medical technology and advanced devices, Dr Nor Ashikin said there are now many non-invasive treatments that can be used to rejuvenate the vagina without the risk and inconvenience of surgery, downtime or even an extensive treatment period.

“We now have various energy-based devices such as laser, radio frequency and cellular therapies to give women better alternative options,” she added.

She said through laser treatment, gentle ablation photothermal effect with unique micropulses will be delivered precisely to vaginal mucosa to achieve a younger and healthier vaginal state, which is also known as ageless vagina.

“This is a total vaginal rejuvenation solution that simulates collagen remodelling, tightens the vaginal tissues, revives the vulva with improved appearance, lighten the dark pigmented areas and also reduces stress urinary incontinence,” she added.

“The main purpose is to reverse back the vagina to its virginal state, especially for those who have gone through childbirth or menopause.”

Besides fixing vaginal torn, Dr Nor Ashikin said laser therapy is also used externally to lighten the skin around the vagina area, to achieve a pink vulva with naturally smooth silky texture.

Dr Nor Ashikin also emphasised that the treatment comes with various psychological benefits including improved self-esteem as sexual health and mental wellbeing are directly connected.

“Vaginal rejuvenation treatment gives women better orgasm, improved sexual pleasure, and also boost their quality of life with their partner,” she added.

Precautions

Unlike surgical methods, Dr Nor Ashikin said laser therapy is pain-free and comes with no downtime, while sexual intercourse is also possible on treatment day.

However, she added that it is recommended to let the initial swelling subsides for at least two days after the treatment.

According to her, most patients are required to do an initial course of three treatments, which takes about 20 minutes per session to effectively reimburse the strength of clitoris production.

Dr Nor Ashikin also advised the patients not to look at vaginal rejuvenation as a cosmetic procedure but a clinical method to help fix their sexual health complications.

She said the cause of the complication should be looked at thoroughly before the right method could be prescribed by qualified medical professionals.

“Laser treatment may not be the solution for everyone. Hence, the root cause of incontinent or any irritation must be identified and addressed by a gynaecologist,” she added.