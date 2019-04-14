Watch how the largest ever Lego Star Wars display came together (VIDEO)

36,440 mini-figures made up the display at the Chicago Lego event. — YouTube screenshot

CHICAGO, April 14 — Lego is hosting its Star Wars Celebration in Chicago and part of that includes a world recordbreaking display of Star Wars figures.

The display is of a Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet comprised entirely of miniature Lego Stormtroopers.

The 20 feet tall/wide display took 36,440 mini-figures, put together by 12 people in 38 hours.

It is the largest display of Lego Star Wars minifigures ever in the Guiness World Records, beating the last record of 35,210 minifigures.

Visitors will be able to see the display during the Lego event happening from April 11-15 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video of what went into making the display.

