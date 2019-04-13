Iconic Pantonova chair back in production

The Pantonova seating modules can be arranged in different formations. — Picture courtesy of Montana Furniture

COPENHAGEN, April 13 —The Pantonova chair gained notoriety for featuring in the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me featuring Roger Moore as James Bond. It was the seat of choice of megalomaniac villain Karl Stromberg, portrayed by Curt Jurgens.

More than 40 years later, Danish brand Montana announced at the Salone del Mobile in Milan this week that it is reissuing the legendary Pantonova seating system. It consists of three distinct seating modules made from lengths of bent steel, named Linear, Concave and Convex. They can be grouped together to form different geometric shapes, including circles, waves and S-shapes.

Late Danish designer Verner Panton originally developed the design in 1971 for the restaurant Verna—which became notorious for its colored and experimental interior. Panton was a close friend of Montana founder Peter J.Lassen.

“The Pantonova seating system is a natural extension of the Panton Wire shelves, also manufactured by Montana,” said Joakim Lassen, CEO of Montana Furniture, in a statement. “Verner Panton was an avid creator and innovator of modular, iconic furniture that merged with its spatial context, transcending the category of furniture. As such, Pantonova and Montana are a perfect fit.”

The chairs are available in two finishes: natural chrome and with a lacquered coating. Accompanying cushions are also offered in eight different colors, as well as in a leather, velvet or Kvadrat fabric.

The Pantanova seating system—whose retail price starts at €962 (RM4,480) — is available on Montana’s official website: www.montanafurniture.com — AFP-Relaxnews