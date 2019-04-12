Ashley Graham and Revlon launch a new lip kit

Model Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Addition Elle Spring/Summer 2018 presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 12 — Ashley Graham is back in the beauty game with a new makeup launch.

The supermodel has teamed up with the cosmetics giant Revlon for the second time, to release a new lip kit.

Dubbed ‘Apologetic,’ the kit features a deep red lip liner, as well as an ‘Ultra HD Matte’ liquid lip colour and an ‘Ultra HD Metallic’ liquid lip colour in corresponding shades. It is currently available to purchase on Amazon.

“I can’t believe what an amazing response we got on the first kit and am so excited for you to have another,” Graham told her 8.3 million Instagram followers in a post revealing how she likes to apply and wear her new product.

Revlon first recruited Graham to create a lip kit earlier this year, with the product selling out online within hours of its release. The supermodel has been working with the beauty brand since January 2018, when she was snapped up to star in the brand’s ‘Live Boldly’ campaign, and in February she stepped in front of the camera for the label once again, sharing the spotlight with actress Gal Gadot and model Adwoa Aboah in a candid new beauty campaign titled ‘I Can. So I Did’. The fashion star also has a long-running collaboration with the swimwear brand Swimsuits For All, for which she has created multiple beachwear collections over the past few years.

As for Revlon, it has also been doubling down on celebrity collaborations of late, joining forces with Adwoa Aboah’s ‘Gurls Talk’ platform in February to launch three self-care ‘Revlon X Gurls Talk’ makeup kits. — AFP-Relaxnews