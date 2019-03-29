Woman wins RM14m after betting on brother’s car registration numbers

A woman became an overnight millionaire, winning the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot that amounted to RM14,857,543.60. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, March 29 — A woman in her late forties became an overnight millionaire, winning the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot that amounted to RM14,857,543.60.

The lucky winner, who collected her winnings with her brother, shared the story behind her life-changing windfall.

The pair of winning numbers 3160 and 6917 were, in fact, her brother’s car registration numbers.

When he groused about spending RM100 without winning, she decided to place a bet on the subsequent draw.

“During our family gathering, my brother told us he received his new car the other day; thinking that he might get lucky by playing 4D classic with his new car number.

“However, he complained about spending RM100 without winning any prizes on that day’s draw. So, I teased him on his unlucky day,” she said.

The lucky office administrator said she had a feeling that she was predestined to win the jackpot.

“So, on Saturday afternoon, I bought a 1+3D Jackpot ticket consisting of his new and old car numbers.”

While watching the ‘live’ draw through the dmcGO app on her phone, she burst out in laughter when one of the numbers were drawn but as she was about to share a snapshot of her winning with her brother, the second winning number was announced.

“She sounded hysterical when she called me,” added her brother.

“I wanted to ignore her but when I saw the picture of the ticket, I drove straight to her house. We used the dmcGO app ticket scanner to check and could not contain ourselves when we saw the winning message.”

A Da Ma Cai spokesperson explained users can now scan tickets to check if they won a prize as part of the mobile betting app’s latest feature.

It also lets customers play the numbers again for subsequent draws.

Asked if she was going to split her mega win with her brother, the winner said: “Of course I am not going to give him half the money. I will, however, help pay off all his outstanding debts.”