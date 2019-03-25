Perks of living on a landed property in Malaysia

Can’t decide to buy a house or a condo? — Picture courtesy of LBS Alam Perdana

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — Buying a property comes with a myriad of questions and decisions, including the common dilemma of choosing between a landed property or high-rise.

From the obvious space factor to that much needed peace of mind, here are five benefits of living on a landed property.

Larger space

More square footage is one of the plusses of a landed home. — Picture courtesy of LBS Alam Perdana

Undeniably, a landed property offers homeowners the type of space that can be limited in apartments and condominiums. For example, a growing family or family with ageing parents may need a bigger space as you require more room to accommodate each loved one’s needs.

Also instead of using a claustrophobic corner to do yoga, landed homes that come with a yard or garden will provide you a comfortable and conducive space to carry out your fitness activities. Landed homes in that respect, have the upper hand when more square footage is what your lifestyle choices and family needs call for.

Higher resale value

Landed properties tend to fetch a higher resale value than high rises. — Picture courtesy of LBS Alam Perdana

Typically, real estate experts say landed property tends to appreciate in the long run but of course, this by and large depends on the location, which is key in any property investment. Pundits advice investors to retain their property for at least five years before a homeowner sells in order to yield a higher return of investment.

You’re in control of maintaining your property

A well-maintained home plays in part in increasing a property’s value. — Picture courtesy of LBS Alam Perdana

Landed property owners take full responsibility of their home’s maintenance which means it’s entirely in the hands of owners to keep their houses in tip top shape.

Before you scoff at the extra elbow grease and adding contractors to your contact list, bear in mind that while the maintenance for apartments and condos are taken care of by the building’s management, this is only achievable with a competent management team.

A poorly maintained building caused by inept management could result in your building being devalued. As the saying goes, if you want something done right, do it yourself.

Peace and quiet

When was the last time you had a quiet moment? — Picture from Unsplash

Our cities today are fast-growing and becoming increasingly congested which may not always be ideal for peace of mind. Properties located further away from the city promises respite from the hustle and bustle of the city without having to isolate yourself.

Look out for developments that are connected to major highways to ease your commute to work.

Safe haven for your loved ones

Gated and guarded neighbourhoods provide that much needed security for families. — Picture from Unsplash

Want to live in a landed property but worry about the lack of security compared to a high rise? Gated and guarded homes are a popular choice among home hunters who want a safe neighbourhood, particularly those with children.

Gated and guarded neighbourhoods are designed with proper borders and come with security guards to keep an eye on the movement of visitors in the community to help prevent crime.

LBS Alam Perdana, an upcoming township by LBS Bina Group is designed for landed property lovers with a safe and sound living environment that is affordably priced from RM388,000.

LBS Alam Perdana offers a safe and sound affordable living environment. — Picture courtesy of LBS Alam Perdana

Sited on a 470-acre land, LBS Alam Perdana is a community-inspired township located in Bandar Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor. The township promotes community living through a network of well-planned neighbourhood clusters surrounded by securities, facilities and amenities.

Backlane linear gardens aim to connect every home, thus breaking down urban walls to inspire community living. The gardens also serve as green pathways that not only link each home but to infuse nature into daily living, encouraging residents to live a healthy lifestyle whether it’s a stroll in the property’s private gardens or jogging on a safe path by the lake.

Safety is paramount to every homeowner. To ensure residents’ safety and peace of mind, each neighbourhood is secured with respective guardhouses. Other security features include anti-climb fencing, perimeter cameras and security guard patrol.

The development spans across 470 acres. — Picture courtesy of LBS Alam Perdana

LBS Alam Perdana will consist of landed residential, commercial and Perumahan Penjawat Awam Malaysia (PPAM) development which is suitable for the current market sentiment. The development will also feature education hubs, clinics, community centres, a serenity lake and fitness equipment for everyone.

LBS Alam Perdana is located at the north-west of Klang Valley accessible via the KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), North-South Highway (PLUS) and the upcoming Damansara-Shah Alam Expressway (DASH).

