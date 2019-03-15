Are Kylie and Kendall Jenner about to launch a makeup collaboration?

Kendall Jenner (left) and Kylie Jenner arrive at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne on November 18, 2015. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 15 — Kylie Jenner has hinted that she could finally have a makeup collaboration with sister Kendall in the works.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder teased an upcoming beauty project with her supermodel sister during an Instagram Live video in which a fan asked about the possibility of a collection from the Jenner duo, as reported by Allure. In response, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan simply winked at the camera and held a finger to her lips, before dropping a major hint about a joint collection.

“You know Kendall was in a contract for a really long time so I couldn’t do a collab with her,” says Kylie in the video, which has been posted by the Instagram blogger Trendmood, referring to her sister’s long-running partnership with Esteé Lauder. “That’s the only reason why I didn’t collab with her. But... you know, we worked it out.”

The statement answers the question as to why Kylie had collaborated with almost every other member of her family aside from Kendall, launching Kylie Cosmetics collections with her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, as well as her mother Kris Jenner. However, Kendall and Kylie are no strangers to working together: Just this week, the model took to Instagram to showcase new swimwear pieces from the duo’s ongoing Kendall + Kylie fashion line.

But Kendall, whose catwalk career earned her the title of the best-paid model of 2018 from Forbes Magazine, is not the only person in line for a little Kylie Cosmetics action. The live chat also shows Kylie let slip that she has been working on something with her makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Kylie Cosmetics, which launched in 2015 and has since achieved global cult status, is firing on all fronts at the moment. Earlier this month, the brand announced the launch of a six-piece range of setting powders, just weeks after it rebooted the formulas for some of its blushes, kylighters and bronzers. Kylie also signed a major deal with the retail giant Ulta Beauty back in November that has seen her products stocked at stores nationwide ever since. — AFP-Relaxnews