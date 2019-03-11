Who is Giselle Norman, Fall 2019’s most popular catwalk model?

Giselle Norman presents a creation by Chanel during the Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais turned into a wintry village in Paris March 5, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 11 — Fashion Month has swept through New York, London, Milan and Paris for another season, in a whirlwind of dramatic catwalk moments and innovative new trends. But which model stole the show?

According to data from the fashion search engine Tagwalk, British model Giselle Norman walked in the most shows for the Fall/Winter 2019 ready-to-wear season, racking up a total of 41 different catwalk shows. Her appearances included several big houses, such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Dior, Versace, Fendi, Coach and Longchamp.

Norman, who has over 6,000 followers on Instagram, might not yet be a household name, but her fashion career has skyrocketed over the past few months. She made her big debut at London Fashion Week last February when she opened the JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2019 show, and clearly made a great impression on the industry, as she was quickly snapped up to walk for brands such as Prada, Valentino and Loewe.

In addition to being one of the most in-demand catwalk models of the moment, she has also been flexing her advertising muscles with a Summer 2018 campaign for Louis Vuitton, and a role in the JWA X Uniqlo campaign for Summer 2019. She also covered the Fall/Winter 2018 edition of Dazed Magazine and the Fall/Winter 2018 edition of Re-Edition. At 18 years old, she is definitely one to watch. — AFP-Relaxnews