Dengue alert: Preventive measures to protect you from mosquitoes

— Graphic by Nurul Huda Mohd Dan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Health Ministry has raised the alarm that dengue cases are expected to increase this year due to the changes in the weather and in its strains.

The warning came after the ministry recorded a higher number of dengue cases this year compared to the same period last year.

Dengue, which spreads through the bite of the Aedes mosquito, has four different strains (serotypes).

That means, if a person had dengue from caused by one strain, there could possibly be a repeat occurrence if the other strain is subsequently involved.

It is therefore critical to take individual precautionary measures to protect yourself from the mosquito-borne viral infection, which can often lead to severe implications, considering its highly infectious and fatal nature.

Here are a few effective preventive recommendations to help you significantly reduce the risk:

Remove mosquito habitats

Aedes usually breed in stagnant water such as rain gutters, buckets, plastic covers, old tyres and containers.

Therefore, it’s advisable to eliminate standing water and keep your surroundings dry at all times.

If you happen to have a swimming pool or fountain at home, keep the water treated and circulated.

Use mosquito repellent

Apply insect repellents and creams to exposed skin regularly to keep the mosquitoes from feeding off you.

Keep your home clean

Keep your surroundings clean and avoid scattering around leftover food or things such as fresh and dried fruits that attract mosquitoes.

Fragrances and floral scents are also known to attract mosquitoes.

Homemade remedies such as cloves stuck into lemons or oranges may help keep the mosquitoes and even flies away.

Use netting for windows and gaps

Cover your window screens and gaps with nets to prevent mosquitoes from entering.

It’s also advisable to cover baby carriers and beds with netting.

Clear clogged drains

Clear clogged drains and make sure the water is constantly circulated.

This will help destroy their natural habitat and provide a safer surrounding on the whole.

Light up your home and use air-conditioning

Mosquitoes usually prefer warm, moist and dark places.

So, it would be best to light up your home and use air-conditioning if available to avoid mosquitoes from camping up in your home.

Wear long clothing

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants if you happen to be near potential breeding grounds or going out after rain.

To be extra safe, you can also spray your clothes with natural insecticide to keep the mosquitoes away from you.