Shopee kicks off ‘Lowest Price Guaranteed’ sale for men from today. Here are the best deals!

Shopee has launched a flash ‘lowest price guaranteed’ sale for men from today until February 25, 2019. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 – Attention all you online shopping freaks: It’s time to get your shopping “A” game on because e-commerce platform Shopee is all set to take men’s shopping experience into a whole new level with its “massive lowest price guaranteed” sale from today until Monday.

Expect all the best deals with the lowest price guaranteed tags, promo codes, games and flash sales throughout the five-day campaign.

Dubbed as “Shopee For Men: Everything a Man Needs,” the mega sale offers a great mix of cool men products across all categories — from tech and gaming gears to fashion and even groceries — all for an unbeatable price.

If you love hunting for the best deals online, the Shopee Shocking sale campaign may just be the answer for you! — Picture courtesy of Shopee

Staying true to its “lowest price guaranteed” promise, the e-commerce platform offers a 200 per cent money back (of the price difference) in the form of Shopee Coins if any shoppers find the similar promo item with a lower price tag on other e-commerce platform.

That’s not all, of course!

Throughout the sale period, Shopee will be running all kinds of attractive giveaways, fun social media contests as well as offering loads of great deals and discounts from popular brands to help you bag crazy amount of savings.

To top it all off, there will also be RM25 Deals with free shipping. Do check them out everyday for the RM25 deals!

Simply take part in the daily Slicing Samurai Game between 12am and 12pm to stand a chance of winning Shopee coins, vouchers and attractive prizes such as Realme 2 Pro, Pineng power bank, SonicGear USB speaker, Ice-Watch BMW Motorsport Steel Chrono, Fossil Wallet, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, Russell Taylors Air Fryer, Lenovo Tab 4, Sony LED TV and many more.

Join us for some fun and win prizes! — Picture courtesy of Shopee

There will also be the #ShopeeTagAMate contest on Shopee’s Instagram page whereby users are encouraged to guess the item based on a cropped image with the help of some hints.

To shake things up, the e-marketplace offers different theme everyday throughout the five-day campaign.

Here’s a quick look at what’s in store for shoppers from all walks of life:

Tech, gaming and auto fans (today)

Tech, gaming and auto fans will enjoy wide variety of items on sale. — File pic

Tech, gaming and auto enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice with fiery deals such as Samsung’s S10 pre-order sale with RM100 cashback will be available here. Plus, TMT’s range of affordable tech items as well as gaming products and discounts. Shoppers may also opt for the authentic Petron engine oil at a cheaper rate. Surf over to Shopee for latest and trendy fashion outfits on sale. — File pic

Stylish Gents (tomorrow)

Want to upgrade your wardrobe with the newest trends from big labels?

Latest and trendy fashion outfits for the ultimate men’s style including menswear, accessories, grooming and skincare products from Timberland, Levi’s Fossil, Ubermen, Dashing, Head and Shoulders and other top brands are up for grabs. Keep a lookout for sporting gears, supplements, protein shakes and other fitness products on February 23, 2019. — File pic

Fitness & Health Buffs (February 23)

Gym and fitness enthusiasts are not excluded from the campaign.

Log into Shopee’s website on Saturday to add to your cart the latest fitness products, kicks and gears, sporting equipment, sportswear, health supplements, protein shakes and whey powder from popular labels such as GNC and Optimum Nutrition. There will also be home and living products on sale for men with family. — File pic

Family Men (February 24)

Men with family may look out for home and living products, appliances, books, games, groceries and other daily essentials on sale.

Super Men’s Day (February 25)

The campaign will culminate strong with the Super Men’s Day, offering irresistibly value-for-money deals on the widest assortment of men’s essential products across all categories.

Use promo code 'MAIL7' for new Shopee users only and enjoy more savings! — Picture courtesy of Shopee

Promo code 'MAIL10' will be available for all users. — Picture courtesy of Shopee

Various Shopee vouchers and promo codes are also up for grabs for both the new and existing shoppers in conjunction with the campaign.

Head over to Shopee Malaysia's website to enjoy the exclusive deals. Happy shopping! #ShopeeForMenMY.