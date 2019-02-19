Karl Lagerfeld: A life in dates

In this file photo taken on January 24, 1983 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and hairstylist Alexandre (right) adjust a model's outfit during his 1st Chanel’s Spring-Summer collection. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 19 — Here are some key dates in the life of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who has died at the age of 85:

September 10, 1933: Born in Hamburg, though he was later known to knock a few years off his age. His father ran an evaporated milk company.

1952: Moves to Paris to complete his education.

1954: Wins the prestigious Woolmark prize, jointly with Yves-Saint Laurent, awarded to outstanding fashion talents.

1955-1962: Works as an assistant to French fashion designer Pierre Balmain.

1963-1984: Artistic director for Chloe.

1965: Is appointed artistic director for Fendi.

1983: Also becomes artistic director for Chanel.

1984: Lagerfeld launches his own fashion label, under his own name.

1989: His long-time partner Jacques de Bascher, a French aristocrat, dies of AIDS.

1999: Ordered to pay €13.3 million (RM61.4 million) in back taxes by French authorities.

2000: He sells his 18th-century art collection for €21.2 million.

2004: Designs a capsule collection for low cost retail chain H&M. It goes on to lift the company’s monthly sales by a quarter. — AFP