American woman says ‘I do’ to zombie doll and other bizarre marriages

An American woman married a zombie doll in a creepy wedding ceremony. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to have a doll as your life partner?

Well, it appears to be quite normal for a 21-year-old weirdo Felicity Kadlec from Massachusetts in United States who married a zombie doll that she claims is 37 years old.

The zombie-lover married the creation she calls Kelly Rossi, which is covered in fake blood and has a disfigured face, in an intimate ceremony that reportedly cost her about US$500 (RM2,033).

It was reported that Kadlec now contemplates a visit to a sperm bank so that she and her monstrous doll can raise a child together.

However, this isn’t the only unusual nuptial that ever shocked the world.

Here are some other weird marriages where only one partner said “I do”:

A South Korean man fell in love and married a large pillow. — Picture via Facebook

South Korean man married a pillow

A 28-year-old South-Korean man named Lee Jin Gyu fell in love and married a large huggable pillow from Japan in 2010.

The pillow, which comes with a picture of an anime character printed on it, was fitted in a wedding gown for the service in a church.

A Swedish woman weds the Berlin Wall after she fell in love with the concrete structure. — Stock picture

The Swedish woman who married the Berlin Wall

Swedish woman Eija-Riitta Berliner-Mauer, whose surname means Berlin Wall in German, married the concrete structure in 1979 after she was diagnosed with a condition called objectum-sexuality or objectophilia (feelings of affection for a particular object).

The woman, whose fetish is said to have its roots from childhood, claimed she fell in love with the wall when she first saw it on television when she was merely seven.

Man married doll version of vocaloid Hatsune Miku in Japan. — Picture via Facebook

Man weds Japanese hologram Hatsune Miku

A 35-year-old school administrator from Japan tied the knot with a doll in the likeness of virtual star Hatsune Miku last November.

It was reported that the happy bridegroom Akihiko Kondo found solace and inspiration in the myriad of songs that were made for the virtual doll.

This eventually led him to fall in love with Miku and choose her as a soulmate.

An Indian woman tied the knot with a snake in an unusual wedding. — Stock picture Indian woman tied the knot with a snake

An Indian woman who fell in love with a king cobra married the reptile at a traditional Hindu wedding in India’s Orissa state in 2006.

It was reported that 2,000 people attended the wedding to see the woman give her vows to the reptilian creature.